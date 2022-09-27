Edward Snowden: whistleblower granted Russian citizenship by Vladimir Putin

President Vladimir Putin on Monday granted Russian citizenship to US whistleblower Edward Snowden, according to a presidential decree.

Mr Snowden, a former contractor with the National Security Agency, has been living in Russia for nearly a decade to escape prosecution in the US after leaking highly classified documents on government surveillance programmes.

Mr Snowden, in an apparent announcement that he and his wife had welcomed a second son, said he did not wish to be separated from his family.

"After two years of waiting and nearly 10 years of exile, a little stability will make a difference for my family," he said on Twitter.

Russia granted him permanent residency in 2020. Mr Snowden at the time said he intended to apply for Russian citizenship without renouncing citizenship in the US.

After two years of waiting and nearly ten years of exile, a little stability will make a difference for my family. I pray for privacy for them—and for us all. https://t.co/24NUK21TAo pic.twitter.com/qLfp47uzZ4 — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) September 26, 2022

Anatoly Kucherena, a lawyer for Mr Snowden, told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that Mr Snowden's wife Lindsay Mills, who has been living with him in Russia, will also apply for a Russian passport.

Mr Kucherena said Mr Snowden would not be called up to serve in Moscow's war against Ukraine, a week after Mr Putin ordered a mobilisation of forces, because he had no prior experience in the Russian army.

Shortly after Mr Snowden fled to Russia in 2013, the Department of Justice unsealed charges against Mr Snowden with two violations of the Espionage Act and one count of stealing government property.

US authorities for years have wanted Mr Snowden to return to stand trial. Mr Snowden said in 2019 that he would be willing to return to the US if he is guaranteed a fair trial.

He is one of 75 foreign nationals listed by Mr Putin's decree as being granted Russian citizenship.

Mr Snowden did not immediately return The National's request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report