Biden shocks tearful Sir Elton John with Humanities Award

Sir Elton John gave a special performance for US President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and around 2,000 “everyday history makers” on Friday night.

Taking place on the South Lawn of the White House, attendees included teachers, first responders, and veterans, as well as Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, former first lady Laura Bush and her daughter Jenna Bush Hager, Anna Kendrick, activist Malala Yousafzai and tennis legend Billie Jean King.

"Elton once said, 'Music has healing power. It has the ability to take people out of themselves for just a few hours,'" said Ms Biden said in opening remarks.

"We’re here tonight to once again lose ourselves and be brought together — perhaps even healed — by the power of music."

The event signals the return of A-list celebrities to Washington after a four-year Trump-inspired backlash.

The 75-year-old Brit had avoided the Trump White House, starting with the Republican’s 2017 inauguration. Sir Elton had declined an invitation to play at Mr Trump’s inaugural festivities, saying he didn’t think it was appropriate for someone with British heritage to play at the swearing-in of an American president.

"Elton found his voice... to help others and help them find their voice," said Mr Biden.

"Elton often talked about how American music changed his life and how the different genres and sounds influenced his own music and imagination. It’s clear Elton John’s music has changed our lives And to Elton, on behalf of the American people, thank you — and I sincerely mean this — thank you for moving the soul of our nation."

After belting out some of his biggest hits, like Tiny Dancer, Rocketman, Your Song and I’m Still Standing, Sir Elton received a total of seven standing ovations. But when President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden surprised the singer with the National Humanities Medal, the Grammy Award-winning star was moved to tears and nearly rendered speechless.

"I just said to the first lady, 'I’m never flabbergasted', but I’m flabbergasted and humbled and honoured by this incredible award from the United States of America," said Sir Elton. "Your kindness — America’s kindness to me as a musician is second to none. But in the war against AIDS and HIV, it’s even bigger. And I can’t thank you enough. I’m really — I’m really emotional about this.

Organised by the History Channel and A+E Networks, Sir Elton also took a moment to talk about the continued work through the Elton John Aids Foundation.

“Since I founded the Foundation at my kitchen table in Atlanta 30 years ago, I made a commitment not to leave anyone behind and will continue on this mission,” he said.

“We are striving for a future where people of all races, ethnicities, nationalities, sexual orientations, and gender identities have the opportunity to live free from Aids, stigma, injustice and maltreatment – and I’m so grateful recognition like this brings us a step closer to making that a reality.”

It was the 75-year-old British songwriter’s first White House gig since he performed with Stevie Wonder at a state dinner in 1998 to honour former prime minister Sir Tony Blair.

Sir Elton is currently on a farewell tour that began in July after more than 50 years of performing.

Agencies contributed to this report