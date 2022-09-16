US 'increasingly concerned' by fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray

The US expressed its increasing "concern" over fighting in northern Ethiopia on Thursday, urging both sides to return to peace.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US is calling on both sides to "halt immediately their military offensives and to pursue a negotiated settlement" through African Union diplomacy.

READ MORE Ten dead as Ethiopia's Tigray hit by second day of air strikes

On Wednesday, 10 people were killed in a second day of air strikes on the country's Tigray region when twin drone attacks hit a residential neighbourhood in the regional capital of Mekelle.

The attack — the second in two days — came shortly after rebels said they were willing to observe an immediate ceasefire and participate in a peace process led by the African Union after about two years of war.

Mike Hammer, the US special envoy to the Horn of Africa, has been speaking to the Ethiopian government, Tigrayan forces and UN and African Union diplomats on the ground for two weeks.

"We are increasingly concerned by the growing military activity in northern Ethiopia. We strongly condemn the resumption of hostilities," said Mr Price.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during a news conference in Washington. Reuters

The Ethiopian government said Wednesday it was "committed" to the AU-led peace process.

"These actions are inconsistent with the government of Ethiopia and Tigrayan regional authorities' stated willingness (for peace talks)," he said.

Both sides have accused the other for the resumption of fighting in late August which shattered a five-month truce that had allowed the delivery of aid.

An untold number of civilians have died, with the US alleging "ethnic cleansing," since war broke out in late 2020 between the central government and the TPLF, which had ruled Ethiopia for decades until Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018.