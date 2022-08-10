Dolly Parton mourns loss of 'special friend’ Dame Olivia Newton-John

Dolly Parton says she is so sad to have lost her “special friend” Dame Olivia Newton-John, after the legendary performer's recent death.

The US country icon said she was “so happy that our lives crossed paths” echoing sentiments from legions of other performers expressing their condolences.

Newton-John died “peacefully” at her ranch in southern California on Monday morning, "surrounded by family and friends", her widower confirmed on social media.

Expand Autoplay Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her husband has confirmed. PA

After the news broke, famous names from the worlds of television, film and music took to social media to share memories and send condolences to her family.

“So sad to have lost my special friend Olivia Newton-John,” Parton wrote in a statement.

“So happy that our lives crossed paths. I know her voice is singing beautifully with the angels.

“With Love, Dolly.”

Newton-John beat out Parton for the Country Music Award's Female Vocalist of the Year in 1974 and had seven top-10 country hits, including Let Me Be There (1973) and I Honestly Love You (1974).

Sir Elton John, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rebel Wilson were among those paying tribute to the breast cancer survivor and awareness activist.

Actor turned Goop entrepreneur Paltrow wrote on Instagram: “Olivia Newton John, I hope you know what you meant to us.

“You were a huge inspiration in many ways. I think I believed We Are Magic because of you”, a reference to her hit song from the 1980 film Xanadu.

Rebel Wilson described Newton-John as “the most gorgeous woman inside and out” and “a true Aussie icon”.

The Bridesmaids actor it had been “beyond an honour” to play her daughter Chloe Lattanzi in A Few Best Men.

“Seeing you star in the huge Hollywood blockbuster GREASE with your natural accent was so instrumental to me as a little girl, helping me to believe that it was possible for an Aussie girl to star in huge international musicals," Wilson wrote, crediting her as an inspiration to concentrate not only performing but her health as well.

“You were so kind to me and it was such a blessing to know you Olivia.

“I’ll never forget us singing at the piano in our lunch break on set together — what a complete legend you are! I am so sad you are gone.”

Sir Elton John wrote on his Instagram: “The saddest of news to wake up to. Olivia was a beautiful and courageous woman, who I never heard complain about her illness.

“A beautiful voice and a warm and loving friend. I will miss her so much. Condolences to her family and loved ones.”

The Tiny Dancer singer referred to her as his “great friend”, a “perfect lady”, “gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication”.