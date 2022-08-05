US summons Chinese ambassador to protest against Taiwan drills

The US summoned the Chinese ambassador to the White House in protest over Beijing's “provocative” military actions after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this week.

China launched its largest military drills to date in the area surrounding Taiwan after Ms Pelosi's trip to the island, a move that infuriated Beijing. The live-fire drills were expected to continue until Sunday.

The White House summoned Chinese ambassador Qin Gang on Thursday, said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. He did not say which officials spoke with the ambassador.

“We condemned [China's] military actions, which are irresponsible, at odds with our long-standing goal of maintaining peace and stability and across the Taiwan Strait,” Mr Kirby said.

“We made clear to the ambassador that Beijing's actions are of concern to Taiwan, to us and to our partners around the world,” he said, noting rising concerns among Group of Seven countries and the Association of South-East Asian Nations.

“Finally, we made clear once again as we have done privately at the highest levels and publicly: nothing has changed about our One China policy,” Mr Kirby added.

Under this policy, the US recognises Beijing as the government of China and does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan, though it does send defence equipment to the territory.

Speaking at a news conference in Cambodia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington has repeatedly told China it is not seeking to make a crisis out of Ms Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

“There is no justification for this extreme, disproportionate and escalatory military response,” Mr Blinken.

“Now, they've taken dangerous acts to a new level.”

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Friday that 68 Chinese aircraft and 13 naval ships were conducting drills in the Taiwan Strait. The ministry said some of them had crossed into the median line.

China's military is conducting air and sea drills to the north, south-west and east of the territory to “test the troops' joint combat capabilities”, China's Eastern Theatre Command said.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said the territory would not seek to provoke a conflict but to defend its national security.

The USS Ronald Reagan, an American aircraft carrier, was ordered to remain in the area to “monitor the situation”.

Mr Blinken said the US would continue to support allies in the region and conduct air and maritime transit through the strait.

“We will fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows.”

China said earlier on Friday it was imposing sanctions on Ms Pelosi and cancelling or suspending dialogue with the US on issues related to climate change, military relations and anti-drug efforts.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said dialogue between US and Chinese regional commanders and defence department heads would be cancelled, as would talks on maritime safety.

“Despite China's serious concerns and firm opposition, Pelosi insisted on visiting Taiwan, seriously interfering in China's internal affairs, undermining China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, trampling on the One China policy, and threatening the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait,” a Chinese foreign ministry representative said in a statement.

Ms Pelosi earlier this week said her trip to Taiwan did not undermine Washington's One China policy or change the status quo.