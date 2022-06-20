Washington shooting: teenager dead and police officer wounded at music event

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed at a music event in Washington on Sunday night, police said.

Three adults, including a police officer, are recovering in hospital, Metropolitan Police chief Robert Contee III told reporters at the scene of the shooting, about 3.2km north of the White House.

The free music event known as Moechella, being held to celebrate Juneteenth, had been promoted on social media, leading to several hundred people gathering in the area at about 6pm, Mr Contee said.

Police arrived and people stayed mostly on pavements as music played from a lorry.

In the hours that followed, a fight broke out before an undetermined incident caused people to flee. Police then shut down the gathering.

Several people were hurt in the rush to leave the area after the shooting started and were later assisted by public safety first responders between 6pm and 8.30pm.

A handgun was recovered from one of the victims but it was not the gun believed to have killed the teenager and wounded the others. No police fired their weapons and there was no exchange of gunfire.

Mr Contee said officials would be speaking to event organisers and considering what legal action could be taken because organisers did not obtain a permit to hold the event.

“We will certainly want to make sure that people are held accountable when they hold unpermitted events in our city,” he said.

