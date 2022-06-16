January 6 hearing: judge says Pence following Trump would have incited 'revolution'

The US House of Representatives select committee investigating the January 6th insurrection on Thursday held its third public hearing, this time focusing on former president Donald Trump's pressure on then-vice president Mike Pence to subvert the results of the 2020 election.

Mr Trump used speeches and Twitter to exert intense pressure on Mr Pence to use his position as president of the Senate to reject the election results as they were being ratified on January 6.

“I believe that had Vice President Pence obeyed the orders from the president of the United States of America during the joint session of Congress of the United States … that declaration of Donald Trump as the next president would have plunged America into what I believe would have been tantamount to a revolution within a constitutional crisis in America,” retired federal judge J Michael Luttig, who advised Mr Pence, said during the hearing.

Dozens of legal challenges to the election results dismissed as inept and ethically suspect failed in courts across the US in November and December, leading a desperate Mr Trump to turn to Mr Pence for help.

Greg Jacob, Mr Pence's former counsel, also gave evidence about how he had consulted with the former vice president on certifying the election results on January 6.

“There is no justifiable basis to conclude that the vice president has that kind of authority,” he told committee members.

During the “Stop the Steal” rally before the joint session of the House and Senate to ratify the election, Mr Trump mentioned Mr Pence numerous times as he urged his supporters to march on the Capitol and “fight like hell”.

But Mr Pence wrote to Congress that the Founding Fathers never intended the vice president to have “unilateral authority” to overturn election counts and added that “no vice president in American history has ever asserted such authority”.

Following Mr Trump's speech, a mob of the former president's supporters called for Mr Pence's execution as they stormed the Capitol, erecting a gallows in front of the building.

During the hearing, committee member Liz Cheney also detailed “war-gaming several scenarios” and “fake electors” among Trump-supporting advisers and lawyers.

Thursday's public hearing is the third in a series the committee is holding to share evidence that suggests Mr Trump had a central role in leading the attack on the US Capitol.

Previous hearings covered Mr Trump's part in advancing debunked claims that the 2020 election was rigged, all while brushing off advisers who fought those claims.

