Barbara Leaf 'deeply optimistic' as she begins at State Department’s Middle East bureau

Barbara Leaf, the new head of the US State Department’s Middle East bureau, said she is "deeply optimistic" about upcoming opportunities in partnerships between the US and the region, but warned of challenges such as tackling Iran's "destabilising activities".

Ms Leaf, who served as the US ambassador to the UAE from December 2014 to March 2018, was confirmed by the US Senate last month.

"I've spent much of my career working in this vital region building partnerships between the US and our friends, and I'm humbled and honoured to lead the talented team in Washington that is focused on the same," she said in a video her department posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

READ MORE Ted Cruz blocks Barbara Leaf from serving as top US diplomat for Middle East

"We're deeply optimistic about the opportunities that lay ahead of us ... (but) at the same time, I'm clear eyed about the challenges that await me, such as finding ways to address Iran's destabilising activities, and working with our partners to end conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Libya."

Ms Leaf went on to say that a sustainable security situation is key and noted that the US commitment to the region is "firm".

"I'm proud that our diplomatic tools will lead that commitment. We're embracing innovation, partnerships in the region, a dialogue about human rights, and we're advancing real and sustainable prosperity," she said.

As Assistant Secretary Leaf assumes her position, she highlights the United States’ commitment to the region in an introductory message. pic.twitter.com/cE8T1wZV3V — U.S. State Dept - Near Eastern Affairs (@StateDept_NEA) June 7, 2022

Ms Leaf has also served as the deputy assistant secretary of state for the Arabian Peninsula, deputy assistant secretary of state for Iraq, and the State Department’s first director of the Office of Iranian affairs.

A career diplomat, Ms Leaf served throughout the region in the past 25 years. She held posts in Tunis, Basra, Kuwait City, Cairo and Jerusalem. She speaks Arabic, French, Italian and Serbo-Croatian, according to the State Department.