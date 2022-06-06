Washington accuses Moscow of trying to 'intimidate' US media in Russia

The US on Monday has accused Russia of trying to "intimidate" American correspondents in Moscow, after they were called upon by the Russian foreign ministry and threatened with retaliations because of US sanctions.

"The Russian Ministry of Foreign affairs summoned your colleagues to quote 'explain to them the consequences of their government's hostile line in the media sphere,'" State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington.

"Let's be clear, the Kremlin is engaged in a full assault on media freedom, access to information and the truth… [in] a clear and apparent effort to intimidate independent journalists."

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova in May threatened to expel Western media if YouTube continued to block the department's weekly briefings.

Expand Autoplay Smoke rises from a residential area in Kyiv. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said several explosions occurred following missile strikes in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital with no casualties reported. EPA

On Friday, she again accused Washington of "targeting for repression Russian media" inside the US.

"They are doing everything to make it impossible for Russia media to work," she said, adding that "if they don't normalize the work of Russian media on US territory, there will be forceful measures as a consequence”.

She said the US media representatives were "invited" to the Russian foreign ministry on Monday.

READ MORE Russian journalist who protested against war on TV is hired by German media group

Mr Price said Moscow was reacting to the blacklisting a month ago of three Russian television channels -- Pervy Kanal, Rossiia-1, and NTV – as part of international sanctions in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

He accused Moscow of "false equivalence" in comparing independent US journalists to the sanctioned Russian media, whom he described as "propaganda arms of the Russian government”.

"The United States continues to issue visas to qualified Russian journalists, and we have not revoked the foreign press centre credentials of any Russian journalists working in the United States," he said.

AFP contributed to this report