Biden to meet leaders of Finland and Sweden on Nato expansion

US President Joe Biden will meet the leaders of Sweden and Finland at the White House on Thursday after the Nordic nations set aside their long-standing neutrality and moved to join the Nato alliance in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Hours before his first trip to Asia as president, Mr Biden will sit down with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto at the White House to discuss their Nato applications.

The leaders will also discuss "strengthening our close partnerships across a range of global issues and support for Ukraine", the White House said.

Mr Biden, Ms Andersson and Mr Niinisto were scheduled to deliver remarks following their meeting.

"This is a historic event, a watershed moment in European security. Two nations with a long tradition of neutrality will be joining the world's most powerful defensive alliance," said National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Mr Biden has made uniting Europe against Russia's invasion of Ukraine a priority. Turkey has raised questions about including Finland and Sweden in the alliance, asking Sweden to stop supporting for Kurdish militants it considers a terrorist group and both to lift their bans on some sales of arms to Turkey.

Mr Sullivan told reporters on Wednesday that US officials were confident Turkey's concerns could be addressed. All 30 Nato members need to approve any new entrant.

Mr Biden's meeting comes as he seeks approval from the US Congress for $40 billion in aid for Ukraine to provide weapons and humanitarian assistance through September.

With additional reporting by Reuters