MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell banned from Twitter hours after return

MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell was barred from Twitter for a second time after attempting to use a new account to gain access to the social media platform.

“I'm here to tell you my new account here @MikeJLindell. … That's the only account over here on Twitter that I'm using,” he said in a video posted on Twitter.

“Please share it with everybody you know. [Tell] everybody you know so we can get the word out over here at Twitter in case they do take it down.”

He had gained more than 35,000 followers before his account was banned again, several US outlets reported.

Mike Lindell today announces he has just created a new twitter account to try and evade his permanent ban. pic.twitter.com/M5VpFIMWra — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 1, 2022

Twitter said on Monday that Mr Lindell's new account was permanently suspended for violating its rules on ban evasion.

The social media platform said it reserves the right to “permanently suspend any other account we believe the same account holder or entity may be operating in violation of our earlier suspensions”, its ban evasion policy states.

Mr Lindell's original Twitter account was permanently banned in January 2021 after he continued to perpetuate the baseless claim that former US president Donald Trump had won the 2020 US presidential election.

At the time, Twitter said that it had decided to ban Mr Lindell due to “repeated violations” of its civic integrity policy.

A supporter of Mr Trump, Mr Lindell has continued to insist that the 2020 presidential election was rigged even after US President Joe Biden’s administration had begun.

Mr Trump has also had his account permanently suspended by Twitter. The former president has since started his own platform, Truth Social.

He had not made an appearance on the platform, save for one quick post before the platform was opened to the public in late February.

The former president has said that he has no intention of rejoining Twitter even if his account is reinstated following Elon Musk's agreement to buy the social media company for about $44 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report