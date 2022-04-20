Police seek boyfriend with access to murder victim Orsolya Gaal’s New York home

A woman, 51, whose body was found in a duffle bag in the New York borough of Queens had been stabbed 60 times, a post mortem examination has showed.

A medical examiner’s report showed Orsolya Gaal died of sharp force injuries to her neck and her death was ruled a homicide.

Video captures show a figure dragging large bag shortly before Queens mother Orsolya Gaal was found dead. Photo: Facebook

Gaal’s body was found inside a duffle bag in Kew Gardens, beneath the Jackie Robinson Parkway, just after 8am on Saturday after a passer-by noticed blood leaking from the bag.

READ MORE Police: Body of boy was found inside suitcase in Indiana

Police said more of the victim’s blood was found about 800 metres away inside her home on Juno Street.

Surveillance footage captured “an unknown individual” dragging a wheeled duffle bag from the direction of the home where Gaal and her family lived.

Police said they believe she was killed in the basement of that building before her body was dumped in the park.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday although police want to question Gaal’s former boyfriend, a handyman who had access to her apartment.

The man, who has not yet been identified as a person of interest or suspect in the murder, is believed to have had a romantic relationship with the married mother of two before the affair ended, law enforcement sources told The New York Post.

The Associated Press contributed to this report