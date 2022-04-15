Russian flagship sinks after Ukrainian missile strike, Pentagon says

Ukraine says it launched a missile strike on the 'Moskva' from the coast, which ripped open the Soviet-era ship

A wreath with a ribbon reading 'To the Moskva ship' is seen during a ceremony organised by veterans of the Black Sea Fleet in memory of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, in Sevastopol, Crimea on Friday. Reuters
The National
Apr 15, 2022

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Russia's Moskva warship was hit by two Ukrainian missiles before it sank in the Black Sea, a senior Pentagon official said on Friday, calling it a "big blow" for Moscow.

The senior official said Neptune anti-ship missiles struck the ship, which was anchored near Odesa. The US believes there were Russian casualties, though numbers are unclear, the official added.

Russian news agencies cited the defence ministry on Thursday as saying that the missile cruiser Moskva sunk in stormy seas after what it said was a fire and explosions involving ammunition stowed onboard.

Ukraine said it launched a missile strike on the Moskva from the coast, which ripped open the Soviet-era ship.

- With agencies

Updated: April 15, 2022, 6:05 PM
USWarUkraineRussia
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Russian flagship sinks after Ukrainian missile strike, Pentagon says
An image that illustrates this article Twitter moves to shield itself from Musk takeover bid
An image that illustrates this article Patrick Lyoya's death was an 'execution', civil rights lawyer saysStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article Ukrainians flee to Mexico in attempt to reach USStory video icon