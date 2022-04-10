Iran wants Biden to show goodwill by lifting sanctions prior to nuclear deal

Negotiations have stalled as Tehran and Washington blame each other for failing to take the necessary actions to settle remaining issues

The US has promised Israel that Iran will not acquire nuclear weapons. Reuters
Reuters
Apr 10, 2022

US President Joe Biden should lift some sanctions on Iran to show his goodwill towards reviving the international nuclear agreement with Tehran, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday.

Iran and the US have engaged in indirect talks in Vienna over the past year to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement which then-president Donald Trump left in 2018 and Iran subsequently violated by ramping up its nuclear programme.

READ MORE
Top US general opposes ‘terrorist' delisting for Iran's Quds Force
Iran sanctions more Americans as nuclear deal hangs in the balance

Negotiations have now stalled as Tehran and Washington blame each other for failing to take the necessary political decisions to settle remaining issues.

"If Biden has intentions to lift sanctions and return to the nuclear deal, he should issue an executive order to show his goodwill instead of applying sanctions on natural and legal persons in Iran," the foreign minister said.

"On multiple occasions, we have told Americans they should bring forward one or two practical points prior to any agreement, for example by releasing some of Iran's assets withheld in foreign banks," Mr Amirabdollahian added.

Birds fly over the water outside the South Texas Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Birds fly over the water outside the South Texas Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Updated: April 10, 2022, 1:05 PM
IranNuclear DisarmamentUS
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Iran wants Biden to show goodwill by lifting sanctions prior to nuclear deal
An image that illustrates this article Runner breaks world record in Ukraine fundraiserStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article US approves departure of non-essential staff from Shanghai due to Covid
An image that illustrates this article Opening Day 2022: 5 things to know on MLB's first day of the seasonStory gallery icon