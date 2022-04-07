Top US general calls IRGC a ‘terrorist organisation’ and opposes delisting

The Pentagon's top general on Thursday opposed the removal of the Iranian Revolutionary Corps Guard (IRCG) from the US list of foreign terrorist organisations.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Mark Milley voiced his opposition to delisting the group in a hearing in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“In my personal opinion, I believe the IRGC Quds Force to be a terrorist organisation and I do not support them being delisted from the foreign terrorist organisation,” Gen Milley said.

His statement puts him at odds with others in President Joe Biden's administration and some Democrats in Congress, who support the delisting as an enticement for Iran to return to the nuclear deal of 2015.

As part of its conditions in those negotiations, Iran has requested the removal of the Revolutionary Guard from Washington's list of foreign terrorist organisations.

The US designated the force as a terrorist group in 2019.

Asked about the delisting of the IRGC two weeks ago, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a rather convoluted statement.

The IRGC, he said, “is probably the most designated organisation – in one way or another – in the world among organisations that we designate, including the foreign terrorist organisation designation”.

Senator Chris Murphy, a close ally of the Biden administration on foreign policy issues, said on Thursday he supports the move.

"The practical impact of designating them as a foreign terrorist organisation is inconsequential. We have dozens of other terrorist designations on the IRGC that would remain,” Mr Murphy told NBC.

But at the Pentagon, both Gen Milley and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin warned of Iran’s increasing threats to the US, to regional stability, and the global flow of energy.

“Iran is likely to remain a significant regional threat to the United States and our partners and allies," Gen Milley said.

He argued that in its support for terrorism and "a proxy army inside the borders of its neighbours, along with its ballistic missile programmes, Iran seeks to revise the Middle East regional order and balance of power in Iran’s favor".

He warned that its nuclear programme is a tool it uses to gain leverage towards that goal.

Still, Gen Milley said he supports a nuclear deal with Iran to avoid further destabilisation.

“If not constrained through a new diplomatic agreement, their continued nuclear programme threatens the emergence of a regional arms race.”

The top commander accused Iran of openly threatening to assassinate current and former members of the US government and military.

Meanwhile, Mr Austin urged vigilance against Iran's nuclear ambitions.

“Iran challenges Middle East stability and poses threats to US forces, our partners, and the free flow of energy,” Mr Austin said.

The Biden administration is coming under increasing pressure from Congress to avoid making controversial concessions for Iran in any deal.

US Congresswoman Val Demmings called Iran a 'habitual offender' and a 'threat to national security'. Getty Images / AFP

On Wednesday, 18 House Democrats issued a statement voicing concerns about the ongoing negotiations.

One of the signatories is Congresswoman Val Demings, who was on Mr Biden's shortlist of vice presidential contenders in 2020.

“As a 27-year law enforcement officer and chief of police, I know a habitual offender when I see one," she said.

"Iran’s corrupt leaders are habitual offenders, sponsors of terror and a threat to US national security, Israel and stability around the world,” Ms Demings said.