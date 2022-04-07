Russia's UN seat in peril over atrocities in Ukraine

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Russia on Thursday faced deeper diplomatic isolation over claims that its forces committed atrocities in Ukraine, with UN members set to vote on its removal from the world body’s Human Rights Council.

The vote comes amid global outrage over civilian killings in parts of Ukraine recently recaptured from Russian forces, like Bucha, near the capital Kyiv, including people apparently executed with their hands tied behind their backs.

Moscow strenuously denies targetting civilians and calls the scenes from Bucha a “staged provocation”. It insists that its invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, was needed to halt Nato’s expansion eastward.

“We are convinced that now is the time to suspend Russian membership of the Human Rights Council.”



“Haunting images of civilian deaths, victims of torture, apparent executions, reports of sexual violence … show the true face of Russia’s war of aggression”



A two-thirds majority of voting nations is required to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council, which is based in Geneva, over persistent abuses in Ukraine. Abstentions do not count.

The 47-member Human Rights Council is the UN’s top body for protecting and promoting human rights globally, through diplomatic pressure, launching investigations and appointing experts.

The Group of Seven (G7) industrial powerhouse nations on Thursday pushed for Moscow to be removed from the chamber over its “heinous acts and atrocities” in Ukraine.

"We are convinced that now is the time to suspend Russian membership of the Human Rights Council," G7 foreign ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US said in a statement.

Ahead of the vote, Russia urged UN members in a diplomatic note to “speak out against the anti-Russian resolution” and warned that yes votes and abstentions would represent an “unfriendly gesture” likely to affect bilateral ties.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also called for Moscow to be kicked out of the UN Security Council, where it enjoys veto powers, so “it cannot block decisions about its own aggression, its own war”.

Russia and the UN Security Council’s four other veto-wielding permanent members — Britain, China, France, and the US — all currently have seats on the Human Rights Council, which the US rejoined this year.

Russia is in its second year of a three-year term in the chamber.

The UN General Assembly in March 2011 unanimously suspended Libya from the Human Rights Council, due to violence against protesters by forces loyal to then-leader Muammar Gaddafi.