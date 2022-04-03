Manhunt after California mass shooting kills six

Police in California were on Sunday hunting for a suspect in connection with a mass shooting in a busy nightlife district of central Sacramento in which six people were killed and 10 injured.

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters that nobody was in custody over the shooting, which occurred about 2am near a Golden 1 Centre, a sporting arena and concert venue in the city centre.

“We are asking for the public's help in helping us to identify the suspects in this and provide any information they can to help us solve this,” she said.

Police were patrolling the area when they heard gunfire.

At the scene, they found a large crowd gathered on the street and six people dead. Another 10 were taken or took themselves to hospital.

Officers located at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are deceased. There will be a media staging area at 9th St/K St. Continue to follow this thread for updates. #kstreetshooting #sacramentopolice #sacpd — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 3, 2022

Police said several blocks would be closed while they investigate but released no details about the victims.

Videos posted online showed people shouting and running from the sound of gunfire but the footage could not be verified.

The incident came only weeks after a man shot and killed his three children and a fourth person before taking his own life in Sacramento, the state capital and a city of 500,000 people.

US politicians have for years struggled to balance the rights of gun owners and public safety.

“The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg posted on social media.

"Rising gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it."