'We'll see' if Russia follows through on vow to pull forces from Kyiv, Biden says

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has expressed scepticism on a promise made by Moscow that Russia would reduce its military forces around Kyiv and in the north of Ukraine.

"We'll see. I don't read anything into it until I see what their actions are," Mr Biden told reporters during a joint statement with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday when pressed on the matter.

"We'll see if they follow through on what they're suggesting."

His remarks come after a US official said any movement of Russian forces from around Kyiv would constitute a “redeployment, not a withdrawal".

“We believe any movement of Russian forces from around Kyiv is a redeployment, not a withdrawal. And the world should be prepared for continued major offensives against other areas of Ukraine,” the official said, according to Reuters.

“They are shifting gears … No one should mistake that for Russia ending the conflict.”

Russia's deputy defence minister earlier on Tuesday said Moscow would drastically cut its military activity focused on Kyiv and Chernihiv in Ukraine after talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams in Istanbul.

Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin said the promise to scale back fighting around Kyiv was meant to create mutual trust and the necessary conditions for more talks to take place.

Mr Biden on Tuesday spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other western leaders to reaffirm their commitment to supporting Ukraine.

In a call with other members of “the Quint” — France, Germany and Italy — they stressed the need to “reshape the international energy architecture” and reduce dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, Downing Street said.

“[Russian President Vladimir] Putin is twisting the knife in the open wound of Ukraine in an attempt to force the country and its allies to capitulate,” a spokesman for No 10 said.

“[The Quint leaders] agreed there could be no relaxation of western resolve until the horror inflicted on Ukraine has ended.”

In a statement, the White House said the leaders affirmed their determination in continuing to punish Russia for its invasion, as well as reviewing efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to those inside of Ukraine and those seeking refuge in other countries.

Agencies contributed to this report.