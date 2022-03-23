Former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright dies aged 84

Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as US secretary of state, has died of cancer at age 84, her family said in a statement.

“We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend,” her family said.

Born in Prague in what is now the Czech Republic in 1937, she came to the US as a refugee in 1948 and became a naturalised citizen in 1957.

She first pursued an academic career, joining the academic staff at Georgetown University with a focus on Eastern European studies. She also became involved in politics, working as a foreign policy adviser for two Democratic vice presidential candidates.

Albright became the US ambassador to the UN in 1993 and pressed for a tougher line against the Serbians in Bosnia during the Yugoslav Wars.

Former president Bill Clinton chose Albright as his secretary of state and following her confirmation in 1997, she served in that capacity until the end of his administration in 2001.

At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of US government. She was not in the line of succession for the presidency, however, because she was a naturalised citizen.

Albright was known for her direct and plain-speaking manner as well as for her simple attire, which she often accessorised with brooches or decorative pins.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Albright “was a trailblazer as the first female secretary of state and quite literally opened doors for a large element of our workforce".

Albright received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012, the highest US civilian honour.

Mr Price said President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who are en route to Europe for high-level talks, have been informed of her death.

