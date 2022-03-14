WWE star Scott Hall to be taken off life support

WWE star Scott Hall's life support will be “discontinued” on Monday “once his family is in place”, his former tag-team partner Kevin Nash said.

The Hall of Famer was placed on life support after health complications after a hip-replacement operation, Pro Wrestling Torch reported. Hall suffered heart attacks while in hospital.

“I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present,” Nash said in an Instagram post.

Scott Hall as Razor Ramon at WWF Wrestlemania X8. Getty Images

Members of the wrestling community, including Dwayne Johnson, had earlier tweeted their support for the wrestler.

“Scott Hall, pulling for you my friend. Stay strong!” Johnson said. “We need the 'bad guy' back in the game.”

READ MORE The Undertaker to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Hall made his wrestling debut in 1984 and rose to fame in the World Wrestling Foundation in 1992, winning the WWF Intercontinental Championship four times as Razor Roman.

In 1996, he shook the industry by moving from the WWF to the upstart World Championship Wrestling league. There he formed The Outsiders with Nash and eventually the New Order faction with Hulk Hogan.

“When we jumped to WCW, we didn't care who liked or hated us,” Nash said.

In this July 6, 1998, photo, wrestling heavyweight champion Bill Goldberg puts Scott Hall to the mat during a match in Atlanta. AP

He added: “We were the 'Outsiders' but we had each other.”

Nash claimed that the move paved the way to change wrestling in terms of content and pay.

Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as Razor Roman in 2014.

“As we prepare for life without him, just remember there goes a great guy — you ain't going to see another one like him again,” Nash said.