Russia showing signs of interest in Ukraine talks, says US official

Pentagon official said that a no-fly zone would hurl US into war with Russia

Reuters
Mar 13, 2022

Russia is showing signs of a willingness to engage in substantive negotiations over Ukraine, even as Moscow currently is intent on "destroying" its neighbour, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Sunday.

Ms Sherman, in an interview with "Fox News Sunday", said the US is putting "enormous pressure" on Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a cease-fire in its weeks-old invasion of Ukraine and to allow the creation of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to escape.

"That pressure is beginning to have some effect. We are seeing some signs to have real, serious negotiations. But I have to say ... so far it appears Vladimir Putin is intent on destroying Ukraine," Ms Sherman said.

Following a Russian attack on a military base near Poland's border where Nato defences are deployed, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said he did not believe a Nato-imposed no-fly zone over Ukraine would have prevented that.

READ MORE
No Nato allies considering no-fly zone over Ukraine, says Boris Johnson

And he said that while a no-fly zone has a "nice air policing sound," such a move by Nato would hurl the US into war with Russia.

"There is very little that you can see that would make sense for this war to be escalated between two nuclear powers," Mr Kirby told ABC's "This Week".

Updated: March 13, 2022, 3:01 PM
USUkraineRussiaVladimir Putin
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Russia showing signs of interest in Ukraine talks, says US officialStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article US says Iran fired ballistic missiles into Iraq
An image that illustrates this article US approves additional $200 million military aid for UkraineStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article US journalist shot dead and another wounded in Russian attack near Kyiv