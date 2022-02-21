Presidents' Day in the US and how it got its name

Federal holiday technically still called Washington's Birthday

The National
Feb 21, 2022

Monday is Presidents' Day in the US, with many private businesses, banking institutions and the federal government closed.

The holiday dates back to 1879, when the US government made George Washington's birthday of February 22 a federal holiday in honour of the nation's first president.

In 1968, the US Congress changed the law so the holiday always falls on the third Monday of February.

Officially, the holiday is still called Washington's Birthday.

READ MORE
Columbus Day 2021: What the holiday means and why many in the US want to change it

Over time, it has colloquially morphed into Presidents' Day, with some historians saying it should also recognise Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday was February 12.

Some federal agencies, including the National Weather Service, continue to refer to Presidents' Day as Washington's Birthday.

For millions of Americans, federal holidays come as a welcome opportunity to earn some overtime or to take a day off.

Federal law does not require private employers to give their workers any paid time off. Most private companies offer some paid leave, but allowances are often minimal compared to other countries. In the UAE, people get about 30 days off.

Presidents' Day has also drawn some controversy as America re-examines its troubled past, with some asking whether schoolchildren should be taught more nuanced histories of the country's former presidents.

The statue of the sixteenth US president, Abraham Lincoln, sculpted by Daniel Chester French and carved by the Piccirilli Brothers, is seen at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, DC. EPA

The statue of the sixteenth US president, Abraham Lincoln, sculpted by Daniel Chester French and carved by the Piccirilli Brothers, is seen at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, DC. EPA

Updated: February 21st 2022, 5:28 PM
USLabourHolidaysWashington
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Presidents' Day in the US and how it got its nameStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Washington's Birthday -- in pictures Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Mass shooting in Portland, Oregon, leaves one dead and 5 injured
An image that illustrates this article Iraq starts talks with Halliburton on Anbar gas project