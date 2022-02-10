Elon Musk to give SpaceX Starship update

Watch Elon Musk's presentation here at 8pm Texas time, 2am GMT.

Elon Musk is set to deliver a rare update on the SpaceX Starship rocket, as fans and global media gather for the first progress report of its kind since 2019.

The Starship is the company's prototype rocket, which Mr Musk hopes will be used to conduct crewed interplanetary exploration missions and eventually take people to Mars.

Mr Musk will be speaking from SpaceX's Starbase facility in south Texas, and his presentation on Thursday evening is expected to take place with the 120-metre spacecraft behind him as a backdrop.

The Starship is designed to be a reusable spacecraft that can carry either 100 metric tonnes or 100 passengers to the Earth's orbit, and potentially beyond, according to the company's website.

The prototype's journey has been rocky with its multiple suborbital test flights — some resulted in explosions — until SpaceX completed a successful Starship flight and landing in May 2021.

Bloomberg said Mr Musk will share timelines for upcoming trips to the moon, Mars and other space missions like orbital test flights.

The CEO and founder of SpaceX has shared his hopes for an orbital test flight, but Mr Musk's plans await approval by the Federal Aviation Administration — which the agency says may come as early as February 28.

He, however, has sold a flight around the moon for 2023, with Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa as a passenger.

NASA is also contracted with SpaceX for an astronaut-crewed moon mission — a win for Mr Musk after he edged out a bid by Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin.

Thursday's event is expected to be live-streamed on the company's website.

Fans are gathering near Starbase to get a glimpse of the rocket.

In Brownsville, the nearest city, hotels were sold out and the municipal airport was drained of rental cars as global media, SpaceX employees and rocket geeks flew in for the spectacle.

