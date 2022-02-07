President Biden and Germany's Scholz in alliance against Russia on Ukraine

The West will act swiftly, decisively and in unity if Russia invades Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday before meeting US President Joe Biden, amid warnings Moscow could push forward in days or weeks.

Mr Scholz, under fire at home and abroad for what is seen as insufficient leadership in the crisis, told reporters in Washington that Russia would pay a very high price if it invaded Ukraine.

“The point is to act quickly, swiftly and decisively, and above all, in a unified manner,” Mr Scholz said.

“There will be a very high price to pay if Ukraine is attacked militarily.”

Mr Biden and Mr Scholz were expected to hold a joint press conference on Monday afternoon.

Russia has moved more than 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, but denies it is planning an invasion. US officials say an attack could occur within days or weeks.

Germany announced on Monday it would send 350 troops to Lithuania, reinforcing a German-led Nato unit to deter a Russian attack.

The German Federal Ministry of Defence said the additional troops will start deploying from February 14 — news hailed by Lithuania's defence minister as “an important signal".

Mr Scholz said Germany was working closely with the US and its allies to finalise their sanctions plans, but said efforts to resolve the dispute diplomatically were also starting to resonate.

“It's about preventing a war in Europe,” Mr Scholz told German broadcaster ARD before his departure, and added that his first meeting as chancellor with Mr Biden would involve “hard, real political work".

The Biden-Scholz relationship could be pivotal at a time when French President Emmanuel Macron has yet to declare if he will run in an election in three months, and while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is engulfed in a domestic crisis.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Russian and Belarus troops held joint combat training at firing ranges in Belarus on Wednesday as tensions remain high under the looming threat of war with Ukraine. AP Photo

US officials played down differences with Germany, which relies on Russia for natural gas, and said Washington had been co-ordinating closely with Berlin and the EU on a “swift and severe package of sanctions” to be imposed on Russia in the event of an invasion.

They said, as Mr Scholz has in the past, that Germany was the second largest donor of non-military assistance to Kiev after the US, and that Germany's support in bringing US forces to Romania, which shares a border with Ukraine, was critical.

Officials said the two countries were in “absolute agreement” on the need for additional measures, the details of which are being finalised. Banning Russia from the Swift financial transaction system remains an option, a second US official said.

Members of Mr Biden's Cabinet briefed US senators last week about a potential Russian “false flag” operation in Ukraine as Congress continued to negotiate over a sanctions bill.

Mr Biden, a long-time opponent of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany, will make clear the US position that the pipeline will not move forward if “Russia invades Ukraine in one way or another”, the first official said.

Germany, which uses Russian gas to cover half its needs, has delayed approval of the pipeline until at least the second half of 2022, but has refused to cancel the nearly completed project.

Agencies contributed to this report