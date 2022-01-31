Russia behind 'largest mobilisation of troops in Europe in decades', says US

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the Security Council on Monday that Russia's military build-up along its border with Ukraine was the "largest mobilisation of troops in Europe in decades" and urged members to act against the crisis.

Ms Thomas-Greenfield said Russia's deployment of "combat forces and special forces" was poised to "conduct offensive operations into Ukraine" in one of the tensest European stand-offs since the Second World War.

"This is the largest — hear me clearly — mobilisation of troops in Europe in decades," Ms Thomas-Greenfield said in New York.

"As we speak, Russia is sending even more forces and arms to join them."

A further 5,000 troops had been deployed to Belarus, which also neighbours Ukraine, including "missiles, special forces and anti-aircraft batteries", she added.

The US called the public UN meeting after several rounds of private talks between Russia, the US and others, had not gained enough traction and to offer Moscow another "diplomatic path out of the crisis".

Russia's UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said the US was trying to "whip up hysterics" about the "myth of Russian aggression".

I can’t recall another occasion when a SC member proposed to discuss its own baseless allegations and assumptions as a threat to intl order from someone else. Hopefully fellow UNSC members will not support this clear PR stunt shameful for the reputation of UN Security Council https://t.co/2HCjnQh0ic — Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) January 28, 2022

Any action by the council was unlikely, as Russia, together with its frequent council ally China, and other permanent members can block statements and resolutions from the chamber.

A Russian effort to stop the meeting from going ahead did not garner enough votes. The talks included Ukraine and other regional players.

Russia’s massing of more than 100,000 troops along its border with Ukraine has brought increasingly strong warnings from the West that Moscow plans to attack, kick-starting several rounds of high-stakes diplomacy reminiscent of the Cold War.

Moscow's demands include Nato pledging never to allow Ukraine to join the alliance, a halt to deployments of Nato weapons along Russia’s borders and a withdrawal of forces from Eastern Europe — demands that the organisation and the US say are not possible.

The council has met frequently to discuss Ukraine, notably in 2014 after Russia annexed the country's Crimea region. In March that year, Russia vetoed a US-drafted resolution opposing a referendum on the status of the peninsula. China abstained.

Russia is set on Tuesday to assume the council’s rotating presidency for February. It is a largely administrative role, but Russian diplomats may be able to slow-walk requests from other council members on the Ukraine crisis for the month.

Two intriguing questions about today's #UNSC meeting on #Ukraine:



(1) Will #France, which has been urging dialogue with #Russia, adopt a less critical stance than the UK and U.S.?



(2) Will #Ukraine, which is invited to join the meeting, play the threat of war up or down? — Richard Gowan (@RichardGowan1) January 31, 2022

The UAE, Albania, Brazil, Gabon and Ghana joined the UN council for two-year terms beginning on January 1, meaning they can take part in meetings, vote on resolutions and help draft official statements.