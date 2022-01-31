Frozen Iguanas are falling from trees in Florida due to cold weather

State's resident iguanas can measure up to 1.5 metres and weigh as much as 9 kilograms

A stunned baby iguana lies in the grass at Cherry Creek Park in Oakland Park, Florida. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Sara Ruthven
Jan 31, 2022

The weather forecast for parts of the US state of Florida at the weekend included abnormally chilly temperatures, a bit of wind and falling iguanas.

On Sunday, parts of southern Florida experienced a severe cold snap, with temperatures dropping as low as minus 4°C, the coldest in more than a decade.

And while those frigid conditions did not cause snow, they did lead to a light dusting of lizards.

Read More
Giant panda cub takes a tumble in the Washington snow
Introducing Willow, the Bidens' new cat from Pennsylvania

Southern Florida is home to three species of iguana, a lizard that can measure up to 1.5 metres and weigh as much as nine kilograms.

The cold-blooded herbivores can usually be found high in the treetops of Miami, South Beach and other areas — and therein lies the problem.

“Much of the state will remain mostly clear and frigid tonight with the chance for scattered to isolated falling iguanas from trees due to subfreezing temperatures that may temporarily paralyse them,” the Weather Prediction Centre reported on Saturday.

The iguanas were not in much danger from the cold, however, though falling out of a tree isn't exactly a day at the beach.

“Iguanas are cold-blooded. They slow down or become immobile when temps drop into the 40s [4-9°C]. They may fall from trees, but they are not dead,” the National Weather Service Miami said on Twitter.

As temperatures warm, the iguanas shake off the cold and return to their trees, sometimes to the displeasure of local residents, many of whom view the invasive species as pests that can deliver a nasty bite.

Florida's low temperatures were due in part to the nor'easter that hammered parts of the US at the weekend, with many states declaring emergencies as some areas were hit by gale-force winds and more than 60 centimetres of snow.

Updated: January 31st 2022, 5:15 PM
USAnimalsWeatherFlorida
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article US hits top Myanmar justice officials with sanctions
An image that illustrates this article It's raining lizards? Iguanas falling from trees in Florida
An image that illustrates this article Pillow fighting moves out of the bedroom and into the ringStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article Ahmaud Arbery's mother 'betrayed' by hate crimes plea dealStory video icon