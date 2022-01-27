Nord Stream 2 'will not move forward' if Russia invades Ukraine, US says

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany will not move forward if Russia invades Ukraine.

"I want to be very clear: if Russia invades Ukraine one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward," Mr Price told NPR late on Wednesday.

"I'm not going to get into the specifics. We will work with Germany to ensure it does not move forward."

Europe's most divisive energy project, Nord Stream 2, is designed to double the amount of gas flowing from Russia directly to Germany, bypassing traditional transit nation Ukraine, on the bed of the Baltic Sea.

It has faced resistance within the EU, from the US as well as Ukraine on the grounds it increases Europe's energy dependence on Russia and denies Ukraine transit fees, at a time of Moscow's broader standoff with the West.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she plans to visit the front line between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donbas region next month with her French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Speaking in the lower house of Parliament in Berlin, Ms Baerbock reiterated the government’s threat of “massive consequences” for Russia if it takes military action and said work is continuing on “a strong package of sanctions”.

The response to any Russian aggression could include the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, she said, and added that Germany is also organising a $167 million loan for Ukraine “as soon as possible".

US officials have said they are in talks with major energy-producing countries and companies worldwide over a potential diversion of supplies to Europe if Russia invades Ukraine.

When asked about reports that industry had little or no capacity to provide the required supplies, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the US faced logistical challenges, especially in moving natural gas.

"That's part of our discussions with a lot of companies and countries," Ms Psaki said. "But again, these conversations are ongoing and we don't intend to fail."

