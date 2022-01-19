UAE ambassador to US calls on Washington to re-designate Houthis as terror group

Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE ambassador to the US, said on Wednesday that he had asked President Joe Biden's administration and Congress to re-designate the Houthis as a terrorist organisation in the wake of the attack on an Abu Dhabi oil facility and airport this week that killed three civilians.

"We are asking our friends in the administration and in Congress to reinstate the Houthi terrorist designation," Mr Al Otaiba said at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, spoke with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday.

The pair discussed ways to boost military and security cooperation between the UAE and the US and the need for a "decisive international stance" in countering Houthi attacks, Wam news agency reported.

The US State Department did not immediately commit to re-designate the Houthis as a terrorist group following calls to do so from both the UAE and Yemen’s United Nations-recognised government.

“While we don’t discuss actual or potential deliberations regarding our designations process, the Biden administration has sanctioned — and will continue to sanction — leaders of Houthi forces in Yemen who are involved in military offensives that exacerbate the humanitarian crisis, pose a dire threat to civilians and contribute to the broader instability in Yemen or elsewhere in the region,” a State Department spokesperson told The National.

The representative said the US remains committed to continuing to aid in the defence of its Gulf partners “through security co-operation, arms transfers and defence trade, exercises, training and exchanges alongside engagement on human rights and civilian harm mitigation".

“We will continue to discuss a range of security needs with our partners.”

The UAE embassy in Washington said on Twitter that “urgent steps” to tighten air defences and enhance maritime security were under discussion.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has also hinted at the prospect of arms sales for the UAE.

“We have a very robust defence partnership with the UAE, which does include foreign military sales of various different types of weapons and platforms,” Mr Kirby said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

In comments earlier today, Amb Al Otaiba described the Houthi terrorist attacks against civilian sites in the UAE that killed 3 innocent civilians. He called on the Administration and Congress to support re-designating the Houthi terrorist organization as an FTO. (1/3) — UAE Embassy US (@UAEEmbassyUS) January 19, 2022

The Biden administration rescinded the blanket terrorist designation on the Houthis because it legally barred the US from delivering humanitarian aid to Houthi-controlled areas.

The issue of a terrorist designation could crop up on the agenda as President Joe Biden’s special envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, prepares on Wednesday to depart for visits to London and the Gulf.

But the State Department noted his visit will largely entail another push for a ceasefire in Yemen while pushing “all parties to the conflict take steps to improve humanitarian access and address Yemen’s fuel crisis".

The terrorist designation had been on the books for less than a month last year, as former president Donald Trump waited until just days before leaving office to add the rebel group to the list of terrorist organisations.

Despite rescinding Mr Trump’s last-minute designation, the Biden administration has maintained and expanded sanctions on individual Houthi leaders.

Those leaders include Abd Al Karim Al Ghamari and Yusuf Al Madani, who were sanctioned in May, and senior Houthi military officer Saleh Mesfer Al Shaer, who was sanctioned in November.

“We will not relent in targeting individuals and entities who are perpetuating the conflict and the humanitarian crisis in Yemen or are seeking to profit from the suffering of the Yemeni people,” the State Department representative told The National.

“The cross-border attacks launched by the Houthis have affected civilian infrastructure, schools, mosques and workplaces and endanger the civilian population, including tens of thousands of US citizens living in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Yemeni army reinforcements arrive to join fighters loyal to Yemen's Saudi Arabia-backed government, on the southern front of Marib. AFP

Following the Houthi attack on the UAE, Republicans in Congress called on the Biden administration to increase pressure on the Houthis, with individual members calling for a range of proposals including re-designating the rebels as a terrorist group, enacting further sanctions on Iran and additional arms sales to the Gulf.

The Treasury Department also sanctioned Iran-based Houthi financier Said Al Jamal in June.