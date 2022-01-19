Supreme Court allows January 6 committee access to Trump documents

In a rebuff to former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court is allowing the release of presidential documents sought by the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

The justices on Wednesday rejected a bid by Mr Trump to withhold the documents from the committee until the issue is resolved by the courts.

Following the high court's decision, there is no legal impediment to turning over the documents, which are held by the National Archives and Records Administration. They include presidential diaries and visitor logs.

Justice Clarence Thomas was the only member to dissent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report