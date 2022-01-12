N95 masks could be distributed for free in US under new proposal

Live updates: follow the latest news on Omicron

US Senator Bernie Sanders and other legislators on Wednesday moved to improve access to high-filtration face masks to combat the Omicron variant of Covid-19, which has spread like wildfire across the country.

Politico reported several officials in President Joe Biden's administration, including Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, are discussing the possibility of giving N95 or KN95 masks to Americans who want them.

"We're strongly considering options to make more high quality masks available to all Americans," White House Covid Response Team Coordinator Jeff Zients said in Wednesday's briefing.

The US is recording historic numbers of coronavirus cases — leading to a record level of hospital admittances in a strapped health care system — and doctors say higher-filtration masks would help curb infections.

Mr Sanders tweeted that he and other lawmakers presented legislation that would provide free high-quality face masks "to every American".

Today I introduced legislation, along with more than 50 of my colleagues, to produce N95 masks, one of the most effective ways to stop the spread of Covid-19, and distribute them to every American for free. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 12, 2022

The Omicron variant accounts for 98 per cent of US cases, according to estimates by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Daily cases have sky-rocketed, with the US recording a seven-day average of 680,000 infections.

Doctors and public health experts are advocating for better masking practices and for the US government to help.

"The US should make masks available via multiple avenues — sending them to people's homes, free at post offices and grocery stores, as well as outside of public transit," Dr Abraar Karan, an infectious diseases doctor at Stanford University, told The National.

When the pandemic first hit the US, higher-quality masks were prioritised for essential and health care workers amid frenzied demand for N95s.

A culture of cloth masks -- or not wearing masks at all -- has been hard to shake, but an upgrade is seen as essential today.

"We should have had high-filtration masks from the start — all variants transmit by aerosols, so that has not changed. However, with increased transmissibility, the benefit of high-filtration masks is even greater," Dr Karan said.

The CDC will be updating mask guidance on their website to better inform Americans on masking and quality, the agency's Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

"Better access and availability would be critical," Dr Karan said, who has been advocating for people to wear better masks.

"Imagine an increase in filtration of 20-30 per cent over double masking and 40-60 per cent over single masking with cloth, multiply that across an entire city, county or state, and you will slow down spread."

Connecticut is distributing six million N95 masks to residents this January. Cities and counties like Milwaukee and Salt Lake City are also giving out N95 masks.

This push follows requests for wider access to rapid at-home testing, where pressure led to the Biden administration's announcement that 500 million free tests would be sent to homes upon request via a website set to launch this month.

The drive for N95s for all also faces challenges in acceptance and interest in wearing them as mask mandates or guidance have become a heated political and cultural topic in the country, despite the public health benefits.