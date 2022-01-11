US sets new record in Covid hospital admissions amid Omicron surge

Live updates: follow the latest news on Omicron

The US has surpassed a record number of Covid-19 hospital admissions, previously reached in January 2021, amid an uncontrolled spread of the highly-contagious Omicron variant.

More than 145,000 patients are in US hospitals with Covid-19 as of Tuesday, the US Department of Health and Human Services reported, higher than the record level in January 2021 when over 142,000 were admitted with the disease.

The federal data marks a devastating milestone as health care systems are under dangerous levels of stress, nearly three years into the pandemic.

Doctors and nurses are struggling to meet greater demand than ever, while some staff members are infected themselves, leading to staff shortages in some facilities.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and some states are asking health care workers to shorten their isolation periods after they test positive, in order to help meet patient needs.

The Omicron variant accounts for over 98 per cent of Covid-19 cases spreading in the US, the CDC estimates, and the country is seeing an astronomical rise in known cases with a seven-day average of daily infections at more than 680,000.

An overwhelming majority of the cases are among unvaccinated people. Still, as people return to work and school after the holidays, demand for at-home rapid tests and PCR testing have grown dramatically under the current surge.

While Omicron is perceived to be a milder variant, experiences with infection aren't uniformly "mild" for everyone — and it has been suggested that three vaccine doses provide the best protection against the variant.

Widespread infections continue to endanger immunocompromised and unvaccinated people at higher risk of severe illness and death from Covid-19.

The US leads the world in known coronavirus infections at more than 61 million cases as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Because hospitalisations and deaths lag behind infections, it is expected that admittances will only rise from the record seen this week.