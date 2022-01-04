US reports more than 1 million Covid-19 cases

Live updates: follow the latest news on Omicron

The US on Monday reported more than one million new Covid-19 cases, setting yet another grim global record, as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the country.

A total of 1,080,211 new cases were reported — a global record — although the number of cases registered on Mondays is usually higher than other days because of delays in weekend tallying, especially after a holiday weekend.

Still, the figure is double the number of daily cases compared to the previous Monday.

The seven-day rolling average was 486,000 cases per day as of Monday evening, data from Johns Hopkins University showed.

Amid the near-vertical spike in new cases, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to meet members of the White House's Covid-19 response team.

In an effort to combat the Omicron variant, the Biden administration in December pledged to deliver 500 million at-home Covid tests free of charge beginning this month, though no specific start date has been set.

On Monday, the White House's top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said that the peak may be weeks away.

“We are definitely in the middle of a very severe surge and uptick in cases,” he said.

“The acceleration of cases that we’ve seen is really unprecedented, gone well beyond anything we’ve seen before.”

Despite the record-breaking surge, death rates and hospital admissions in the US have been lower in recent weeks.

With 9,382 deaths over the past seven days, the US death toll has fallen by 10 per cent, week on week.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention last week shortened its recommended quarantine period for those who test positive for Covid-19 to from 10 days to five.

The updated recommendation was due to pressure from US airlines that were experiencing staffing shortages during the holiday season, leading to thousands of cancelled flights.

But the CDC's new guidelines do not require an additional Covid test following the shortened quarantine period, prompting confusion among medical experts.

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said the CDC will issue clarification on the new guidelines in the coming days.

“They have certainly received feedback and questions about the role of testing in shortening that quarantine period and they're actually working right now on issuing a clarification on that,” Dr Murthy told CNN.

Dr Fauci said on Sunday that health officials would consider asking people to be tested following a five-day quarantine period.

