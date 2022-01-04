Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of fraud and conspiracy in Theranos case

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on four counts of fraud and conspiracy on Monday, ending a lengthy trial that has captivated Silicon Valley.

The jury found her not guilty of four other felony charges. On the three remaining charges, the jury was deadlocked.

Holmes could now face up to 20 years in prison.

The former entrepreneur, who had bowed her head several times before the jury was polled by the judge, remained seated and expressed no visible emotion as the verdicts were read. Her partner, Billy Evans, showed agitation in earlier moments but appeared calm during the verdict reading.

After the judge left the courtroom to meet with jurors individually, Holmes got up to hug Mr Evans and her parents before leaving with her lawyers.

The case has attracted worldwide attention.

At its core, was the rise and fall of Holmes, who started Theranos as a 19-year-old college dropout and then went on to break through Silicon Valley’s male-dominated culture with her bold claims and fund-raising savvy.

She become a billionaire on paper before it all evaporated amid allegations she was more of a charlatan than an entrepreneur.

Elizabeth Holmes leaves the Robert F Peckham Federal Building in San Jose, California. Getty Images / AFP

Holmes was charged with lying to investors and patients about the capabilities of Theranos machines and the company’s financial health.

Now 37, Holmes spent seven days in the witness box acknowledging she made some mistakes and decisions she regretted while staunchly maintaining that she never stopped believing Theranos was on the verge of revolutionising health care.

She spent years promising Theranos would be able to scan for hundreds of diseases and other health problems with a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick instead of relying on vials of blood drawn from a vein.

It was such a compelling concept that Theranos raised more than $900 million and struck partnerships with major retailers Walgreens and Safeway. Holmes herself became the subject of cover stories on business magazines.

But unknown to most people outside Theranos, the company’s blood-testing technology was flawed, often producing inaccurate results that could have endangered the lives of patients.

After the flaws were exposed in 2015 and 2016, Theranos eventually collapsed and the Justice Department filed a criminal case in 2018 that charged Holmes with 11 felony counts of fraud and conspiracy.

Holmes said she had not purposely mislead investors and patients.

She had also sought to put some of the blame on Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, a boyfriend almost two decades her senior whom she brought in to help run the company. Mr Balwani, who is facing trial separately, has denied the abuse allegations that Holmes levelled against him during her evidence.