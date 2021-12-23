Baytown ExxonMobil refinery fire: injuries at Texas oil facility blaze

Local police reported a 'major' industrial accident at the southern American oil refinery

Dec 23, 2021

A fire caused by a “major industrial accident” at an oil refinery in the US state of Texas has left several injured, local police reported on Thursday morning.

The blaze at the ExxonMobil refinery in Baytown, Texas began around 1am, the company said in a post on Twitter.

Emergency services in the Houston area responded to the fire and ExxonMobil said it was working with authorities to tackle the blaze.

Local police said there were several injuries reported and urged the public to avoid the area.

US media reported residents hearing a large blast around 1am.

There was a major fire at the same facility in 2019 that injured 37 people.

This is a developing story…

Updated: December 23rd 2021, 8:44 AM
