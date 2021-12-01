US abortion rights under spotlight in historic Supreme Court case

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday is set to consider whether to gut abortion rights in America as it weighs Mississippi's bid to overturn the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that legalised the procedure nationwide.

The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, is scheduled to hear at least 70 minutes of oral arguments as the southern state appeals to revive its ban on abortion starting at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Lower courts have blocked the Republican-backed law.

Jackson Women's Health Organisation, the only abortion clinic in Mississippi, challenged the law and has the support of Democratic President Joe Biden's administration. A ruling is expected by the end of next June.

Roe v Wade recognised that the right to personal privacy under the US Constitution protects a woman's ability to terminate her pregnancy. The Supreme Court in a 1992 ruling — Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v Casey — reaffirmed abortion rights and prohibited laws imposing an “undue burden” on abortion access.

Protesters supporting both sides of the issue have already planned duelling rallies outside the Supreme Court and hundreds of activists are expected to turn up.

Activists protest outside the US Supreme Court building before arguments begin in the Mississippi abortion rights case Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health. Reuters

At noon, about 60 pro-abortion activists will engage in an act of “civil disobedience” outside the court in Washington, said one of the participants, Heidi Sieck, chief executive and co-founder of #VOTEPROCHOICE, a voter mobilisation project dedicated to electing candidates who support access to abortion.

Ms Sieck said the group will “engage in radical self-expression” with signs, songs and costumes, and that they plan to sit in the streets until forced to move.

Anti-abortion advocates view the case as being one step closer to overturning Roe v Wade, a long-standing goal for Christian conservatives.

Encouraged by the high court's conservative-leaning majority, some notable Republicans were already expressing confidence.

“We are asking the court in no uncertain terms to make history,” former vice president Mike Pence said.

Mississippi's is one of a series of restrictive abortion laws passed in Republican-governed states in recent years. The Supreme Court on November 1 heard arguments on a Texas law banning abortion at about six weeks of pregnancy but has not yet issued a ruling.

Wednesday's arguments could provide insight into whether there are the needed five votes among the six conservative justices to overturn Roe v Wade.

Republican former president Donald Trump vowed when he ran for office in 2016 to nominate justices who would overturn the judicial decision.

Mr Trump followed through, appointing three conservative justices who transformed the court and made it easier to offer new challenges to abortion rights: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Supreme Court justices are given lifetime appointments and have the potential to shape US policy for a generation.

