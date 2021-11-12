US blacklists Eritrean military over conflict in Ethiopia

The US on Friday imposed sanctions on the Eritrean military and other people and entities as Washington steps up pressure on parties to the conflict to bring an end to fighting in northern Ethiopia.

The US Treasury Department said it had blacklisted Eritrea's ruling political party — the People’s Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ) — the party's economic adviser and the head of the Eritrean national security office, accusing them of contributing to the conflict in neighbouring Ethiopia.

The Eritrean information minister, Ethiopian government spokesman Legesse Tulu and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's representative Billene Seyoum did not immediately respond to AP requests for comment.

Separately, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he is very concerned about the potential for Ethiopia to “implode” amid an escalating conflict there.

A durable political resolution to the differences that have emerged in Ethiopia in the past year is “not only still possible, but necessary”, Mr Blinken told reporters at the State Department.

This is a developing story …