Astroworld death toll rises as college student succumbs to injuries

The death toll in the Astroworld Festival stampede has risen to nine with the death of a 22-year-old Texas college student, according to a lawyer for the family.

Bharti Shahani, a Texas A&M University student, died late on Wednesday from "horrific injuries" sustained at the rap concert, family lawyer James Lassiter said on Thursday. She attended the concert with her sister and cousin who survived.

Shahani had shown no brain activity earlier this week from the injuries caused by the stampede, ABC reported.

"We want to make sure that the people who decided to put profits over the safety of the lives of children are held responsible," said Mr Lassiter in a news conference attended by Shahani's family.

Shahani's father described her as an "angel" with a "bright future".

"Only thing I’ll request, to the Houstonians, to please, please make sure that she gets justice," her father Bhagu “Sunny” Shahani said at the news conference.

Emergency plans for the Astroworld Festival, which attracted 50,000 people, did not include crowd surges.

Rapper Travis Scott, performing at the time of the stampede, on Thursday asked victims at his Astroworld Festival in Houston to contact him directly to provide them with help.

Scott had already offered to pay for the funeral costs of those killed and for free mental health counselling.

Hundreds more people were injured in the surge last week as Scott took to the stage. A criminal investigation into the deaths at Astroworld is underway.

Agencies contributed to this report