US envoy calls for Yemenis to 'come together' to end conflict during visit to Aden

President Joe Biden’s special envoy for Yemen on Monday visited Aden, the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

Tim Lenderking and Cathy Westley, the charge d’affaires at the US embassy in Yemen, met Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek Saeed, Foreign Minister Ahmed bin Mubarak and Aden Governor Ahmed Lamlas.

Mr Lenderking emphasised that “now is the time for all Yemenis to come together to end this war and enact bold reforms to revive the economy, counter corruption and alleviate suffering”, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

During their conversations, the US delegation and the Yemeni government also discussed how the Iran-backed Houthi rebels' offensive on Marib “is exacerbating the humanitarian situation and obstructing peace".

“The US government calls on regional and other countries to increase economic support for Yemen, noting that improving basic services and economic opportunity is an important step to building a stronger foundation for peace,” Mr Price said.

A Saudi Arabia-led coalition has backed Yemen’s internationally recognised government against the Houthis, but the Biden administration withdrew offensive military support for the campaign this year.

Still, the US has backed a Saudi-proposed ceasefire and Mr Lenderking has endeavoured to convince the Houthis to sign on to the agreement — so far to no avail.

Instead, the Houthis have continued the assault on Yemen’s oil-rich Marib province amid continued Saudi air strikes.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Fighters loyal to Yemen's government are pictured on the frontline facing Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the country's north-eastern province of Marib on September 27. Sixty-seven rebels and pro-government troops have been killed in fighting for Marib. All photos by AFP

“The visit comes at a time when Yemenis are suffering from extreme economic instability as well as security threats,” Mr Price said.

He noted that the US delegation also “urged the Yemeni government to continue to strengthen internal co-ordination, including with the Southern Transitional Council and other groups".

Mr Lenderking’s visit to Aden comes after he met Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar, and the Saudi ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al Jaber, in Washington last week.

In addition to the conflict, they also discussed fuel imports into the Yemeni port city Hodeidah and the resumption of commercial flights to Yemen.