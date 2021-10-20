Trump aide Steve Bannon charged with contempt by US House committee

A US congressional committee probing the deadly January 6 assault on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump on Tuesday voted to hold the former Trump aide Steve Bannon in contempt of congress.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives Select Committee voted unanimously, 9-0, to approve a report backing contempt charges against Mr Bannon.

"Mr Bannon stands alone in his complete defiance of our subpoena. That's not acceptable. No one in this country, no matter how wealthy or how powerful, is above the law," the select committee's chair, Representative Bennie Thompson, said prior to the vote.

The move now paves the way for the entire House to vote on whether to recommend the charges on Thursday.

If the full House approves the referral, the Justice Department will decide whether to pursue a criminal case.

Before leaving office in January, Mr Trump pardoned Mr Bannon of charges he had swindled the Republican president's supporters.

Mr Trump has urged former aides subpoenaed by the panel to reject its requests, claiming the right to withhold information because of executive privilege, a legal principle that protects many White House communications.

"Mr Bannon and Mr Trump's privilege arguments do however, appear to reveal one thing. They suggest that President Trump was personally involved in the planning and execution of January 6, and this committee will get to the bottom of that," committee member, Representative Liz Cheney said at the meeting.

President Joe Biden's White House argues Mr Trump has no legitimate privilege claim.

"The former president's actions represented a unique - and existential - threat to our democracy that can't be swept under the rug," White House spokesman Michael Gwin said. "The constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself."

More than 670 people have been charged with taking part in the riot, the worst attack on the US government since the War of 1812.

The day prior to the insurrection, Mr Bannon said on his radio show that "hell is going to break loose'.

The select committee has issued 19 subpoenas.

"If other witnesses defy this Committee—if they fail to cooperate—we will be back in this room, with a new report, with the names of whoever else mistakenly believes they are above the law," Mr Thompson said Tuesday evening.

In a report on Monday, the committee argued that Mr Bannon made statements suggesting he knew ahead of time about "extreme events" on January 6, when Congress was scheduled to certify Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election.

Mr Bannon said on a January 5 podcast that "All hell is going to break loose tomorrow."

The next day, thousands of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol building, in an attempt to overturn Mr Trump's election defeat, which Mr Trump falsely claimed was the result of widespread fraud.

A mob of supporters of then-US President Donald Trump climb through a window they broke as they storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, on January 6, 2021. Reuters

Mr Trump filed suit on Monday, alleging the committee made an illegal, unfounded and overly broad request for his White House records, which committee leaders rejected.

Many legal experts have said Mr Trump's executive privilege claim is weak because the committee has a compelling need to see the requested materials.

The US Supreme Court said in 1821 that Congress has "inherent authority" to arrest and detain recalcitrant witnesses on its own, without the Justice Department's help. But it has not used that authority in nearly a century.

The select committee was created by House Democrats against the wishes of most Republicans, and two of the committee's nine members - Representatives Cheney and Adam Kinzinger - are Republicans.

Multiple courts, state election officials and members of Mr Trump's own administration have rejected Mr Trump's claims that Mr Biden won because of election fraud.

Reuters contributed to this report