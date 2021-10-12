How to watch William Shatner launch into space

'Star Trek' actor to board Blue Origin rocket on Wednesday

Oct 12, 2021

Star Trek actor William Shatner will boldly venture in outer space on Wednesday morning, decades after making his first appearance as Captain James T Kirk.

The mission comes three months after US billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos first made the trip to space on a ship built by his Blue Origin company.

How to watch online

What: Launch of Blue Origin's New Shepherd spacecraft

When: Wednesday, October 13, at 9.30am EST

Where: Blue Origin's launch site near Van Horn, Texas

Stream: Watch the live stream on YouTube

Boldly going

Wednesday's flight is expected to last about as long as Blue Origin's inaugural mission with Mr Bezos, which took a little over 10 minutes.

At 90 years old, Shatner will be the oldest person to ever visit space.

Even though he is a seasoned — fictional — space explorer, Shatner is still a bit nervous about the flight.

“I'm Captain Kirk and I'm terrified of going to space,” he said while appearing on a Comic-Con panel last week.

The three other crew members joining Shatner include: Chris Boshuizen, a former Nasa engineer; Glen de Vries, a clinical research entrepreneur; and Audrey Powers, a Blue Origin vice president and engineer.

