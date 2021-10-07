Pfizer seeks US authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11

Vaccine for youngsters could be ready by Thanksgiving, White House adviser says

Oct 7, 2021

Pfizer and BioNTech SE have asked US regulators to approve the emergency use of their Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11, the company announced in a tweet on Thursday.

That vaccine could be ready as early as November pending approval from federal regulatory health agencies, White House Covid-19 response co-ordinator Jeffrey Zients said.

The US Food and Drug Administration had previously scheduled an advisory committee to discuss data on the paediatric vaccine on October 26.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious-disease doctor, has previously suggested emergency clearance could arrive by October 31.

The request for emergency authorisation comes as Covid-19 infections have soared in children, hitting their highest point in the pandemic in early September, according to data from the American Academy of Paediatrics.

Quick authorisation of the paediatric vaccine could help mitigate a potential surge of cases this autumn. The rise of Covid-19 cases fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant has already disrupted classrooms across the US.

In a tweet, Pfizer said it is committed to working alongside the FDA "with the ultimate goal of helping protect children against this serious health threat."

In a large-scale trial last month, Pfizer said its vaccine is safe and effective for this age group.

One notable change is that Pfizer said children should be given a third of the dose the rest of the population receives. According to the company's research the 5- to 11-year-olds developed virus-fighting antibody levels just as strong as teens and young adults get from regular-strength shots after their second dose.

If the FDA votes in favour of Pfizer's vaccine for youngsters, then advisers to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention would vote whether to recommend the shot before the CDC makes a final decision.

The US last week surpassed 700,000 Covid-19 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Agencies contributed to this report

Updated: October 7th 2021, 1:53 PM
