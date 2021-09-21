UN chief launches annual assembly with gloomy forecast

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres kicked off the world body’s annual assembly on a gloomy note on Tuesday, warning that mankind was on the “edge of an abyss — and moving in the wrong direction” towards a world of climate chaos, disease and robot wars.

Mr Guterres told a hall filled with world leaders that they were failing to share coronavirus vaccines with the poorest countries and cutting back hard enough on emissions of planet-heating gases.

“I am here to sound the alarm: The world must wake up,” said Mr Guterres.

“We face the greatest cascade of crises in our lifetimes. The Covid-19 pandemic has supersized glaring inequalities. The climate crisis is pummelling the planet.”

Portugal’s former prime minister spoke of political crises and war ravaging much of the world, highlighting US-China tensions, conflicts in Ethiopia, Yemen and Syria, and fears of life for ordinary Afghans after the Taliban swept back to power last month.

He also warned that future wars could involve a "massive cyberattack" and the use of robot warriors that can "choose targets and kill people without human interference". Without a legal framework to govern them, such autonomous weapons "should be banned", he added.

Still, said Mr Guterres, leaders should try to keep global temperature rise below the target of 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial times, and to “bridge the gap” between rich and poor nations with a global Covid-19 vaccination plan.

Mr Guterres, who was elected to a second five-year term in June, co-hosted closed-door talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to urge some three dozen leaders to ramp up their climate ambitions ahead of key talks in Glasgow in November.

Instead of scrapping coal-fired power stations and other polluting technologies, countries were instead burning ever-more fossil fuels and emissions are expected to rise by 16 per cent by 2030.

“That would condemn us to a hellscape of temperature rises of at least 2.7 degrees above pre-industrial levels,” with worsening fires, droughts, storms and other devastating weather tragedies.

Mr Guterres spoke on the first day of the week-long general debate. He will be followed on Tuesday by US President Joe Biden speaking in person, and French President Emmanuel Macron and Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi, who will appear in pre-recorded videos.

Last year’s annual UN meeting was scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s event has a hybrid feel, with about 100 leaders in New York but with many meetings being held online amid fears of the pathogen’s virulent Delta variant.