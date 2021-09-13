UN logistics hub in Dubai breaks records with Ethiopia drop

The UN on Monday thanked the UAE for helping enable aid transfers to Ethiopia, saying a humanitarian logistics hub in Dubai had boosted flows of medical gear to the African country, which has been ravaged by civil war and famine-like conditions.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters that the World Health Organisation’s aid centre in Dubai had delivered 85 tonnes of equipment to war-torn Ethiopia in the “largest single shipment of humanitarian cargo to date”.

Mr Dujarric said he was “grateful” to the UAE for the use of a chartered aircraft that sent the medicine, cholera kits, infusions and other supplies for some 150,000 people to the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Friday.

Touchdown!

Thanks to the tireless efforts of @WHO’s Logistics Hub in #Dubai, more of essential WHO life-saving medicines arrived in #Afghanistan to address medical supply gaps as well as critical diagnostic supplies needed to maintain #COVID19 surveillance and detection. https://t.co/BYN3ck0L76 — WHO EMRO (@WHOEMRO) September 12, 2021

“The shipment to Ethiopia wrapped up a historic week for WHO’s Dubai logistics hub, dispatching over four times the weekly average,” Mr Dujarric told reporters in New York.

Dr Boureima Hama Sambo, the WHO envoy in Ethiopia, said the support would help fight cholera and other diseases, which have worsened as the country hurtles towards all-out civil war.

“This is an important demonstration of solidarity with people in need,” said Dr Sambo.

“This delivery will help bolster our efforts to provide relief to hundreds of thousands of families who are grappling with a difficult humanitarian situation.”

Read More Dubai to send 120 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

The Dubai operation sent more than 400 tonnes of medical supplies worth more than $4.3 million to help stop a cholera outbreak in Nigeria and shipped critical equipment to crisis-struck Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen.

UN agencies, the Red Cross and dozens of other charities use the offices and warehouses at Dubai’s International Humanitarian City to send supplies to people suffering from war and natural disasters across parts of Africa, Asia and beyond.

Ethiopians were thrown into a deepening humanitarian crisis and famine-like conditions after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into the northern Tigray region in November last year, sparking a civil war that threatens to engulf the country.