Biden to outline new strategy to try to control Covid-19 pandemic

US President Joe Biden will reportedly sign an executive order requiring the vaccination of all government contractors and federal employees. Reuters

US President Joe Biden on Thursday will outline new steps to try to control the Covid-19 pandemic, which is raging across the country despite the widespread availability of vaccinations.

One measure he is expected to unveil is a requirement for all federal employees and government contractors to be vaccinated.

Mr Biden will reportedly sign an executive order requiring the vaccinations, marking a significant hardening of the administration’s position on vaccine mandates amid the Delta variant surge that is threatening to overwhelm hospitals in parts of the US, particularly in southern states with low vaccination rates.

In a speech, the president is expected to also outline plans to enhance protection for those who have already had shots and to keep schools open, a White House official said.

His speech will also cover increasing testing and mask-wearing, protecting economic recovery from the pandemic-induced recession and improving health care for people infected with the disease, the official said.

“We know that increasing vaccinations will stop the spread of the pandemic, will get the pandemic under control, will return people to normal life,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday. “We have more work to do and we are still at war with the virus.”

Mr Biden has encouraged Covid-19 vaccine requirements in settings such as schools, workplaces and university campuses, and the White House hopes the strengthened federal mandate will inspire more businesses to follow suit.

Increasing infections have raised concerns as children head back to school, while also rattling investors and upending company return-to-office plans.

A little over 53 per cent of Americans have been fully vaccinated, including almost two thirds of the adult population, data from the Centres for Disease Control and Protection show. The disease has killed more than 649,000 people in the US.

With many Americans still sceptical of the shots, the White House has already announced plans to give those who are fully vaccinated booster shots for additional protection.

In doing so, they have rejected arguments from the World Health Organisation and other advocates that say rich countries should hold off on booster shots before more people worldwide have been inoculated.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Contracted list Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

Contracted list Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

Contracted list Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

Contracted list Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

Contracted list Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

Contracted list Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

Contracted list Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

Contracted list Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

Contracted list Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

Contracted list Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

Contracted list Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

Contracted list Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

Contracted list Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

Contracted list Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

Contracted list Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

Contracted list Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 2 Mane 51', Salah 53' Chelsea 0 Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 2 Mane 51', Salah 53' Chelsea 0 Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 2 Mane 51', Salah 53' Chelsea 0 Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 2 Mane 51', Salah 53' Chelsea 0 Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 2 Mane 51', Salah 53' Chelsea 0 Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 2 Mane 51', Salah 53' Chelsea 0 Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 2 Mane 51', Salah 53' Chelsea 0 Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 2 Mane 51', Salah 53' Chelsea 0 Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 2 Mane 51', Salah 53' Chelsea 0 Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 2 Mane 51', Salah 53' Chelsea 0 Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 2 Mane 51', Salah 53' Chelsea 0 Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 2 Mane 51', Salah 53' Chelsea 0 Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 2 Mane 51', Salah 53' Chelsea 0 Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 2 Mane 51', Salah 53' Chelsea 0 Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 2 Mane 51', Salah 53' Chelsea 0 Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 2 Mane 51', Salah 53' Chelsea 0 Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Essentials The flights Etihad (etihad.ae) and flydubai (flydubai.com) fly direct to Baku three times a week from Dh1,250 return, including taxes.

The stay A seven-night “Fundamental Detox” programme at the Chenot Palace (chenotpalace.com/en) costs from €3,000 (Dh13,197) per person, including taxes, accommodation, 3 medical consultations, 2 nutritional consultations, a detox diet, a body composition analysis, a bio-energetic check-up, four Chenot bio-energetic treatments, six Chenot energetic massages, six hydro-aromatherapy treatments, six phyto-mud treatments, six hydro-jet treatments and access to the gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam room. Additional tests and treatments cost extra.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

THE SPECS Jaguar F-Pace SVR Engine: 5-litre supercharged V8​​​​​​​ Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 542bhp​​​​​​​ Torque: 680Nm​​​​​​​ Price: Dh465,071

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1

2020 Oscars winners: in numbers Parasite – 4

1917– 3

Ford v Ferrari – 2

Joker – 2

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood – 2

American Factory – 1

Bombshell – 1

Hair Love – 1

Jojo Rabbit – 1

Judy – 1

Little Women – 1

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) – 1

Marriage Story – 1

Rocketman – 1

The Neighbors' Window – 1

Toy Story 4 – 1