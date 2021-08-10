America’s infrastructure bill by the numbers

Bumper-to-bumper northbound traffic rolls across the Zakim Bridge into Boston. Bridge improvement makes up part of the new infrastructure bill. AP

On Tuesday, the US Senate pushed through President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

The bill, which has been a major focus of the Biden administration so far, aims to improve the country’s crumbling infrastructure, provide jobs to millions of Americans and set the country on a sustainable path.

But how and where will the more than a trillion dollars be spent?

Here’s a snapshot of the sectors that will receive the most money from the largest infrastructure bill in US history.

Transport

Unsurprisingly, a huge chunk of the money will go to transport-related issues, with $312 billion being invested in transport in general and $109bn going towards rebuilding roads, bridges and other major works.

Another $15bn has been earmarked for electric-powered transport, with $7.5bn going towards a nationwide network of electric-vehicle charging stations, while another $7.5bn will be invested in electric buses and transit.

Water

Another huge benefactor of the bill will be the nation's water system.

The Biden administration will invest $55bn in the country’s water infrastructure.

In the western US, which is currently experiencing a devastating, decades-long drought, the administration is investing $5bn in water storage alone.

Environment

A major part of the bill is focused on the environment.

About $21bn is going towards environmental projects, such as cleaning up polluted waterways.

More than $3bn will go towards helping reduce and fight bushfires, which have ravaged the western US this summer.

Internet

Another $65bn has been committed to providing Americans across the country with high-speed broadband internet.

Access to the internet will be expanded in underserved areas, ensuring pupils and students engaging in hybrid learning during the pandemic will be able to use online educational materials.

