UN downsizes annual assembly despite New York's Covid-19 ‘rebirth’

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, last year's UN General Assembly was mostly held virtually. EPA

Sport arenas and concert halls have opened up and New Yorkers are enjoying a largely post-coronavirus summer, but the UN is not taking any chances when it comes to hosting gatherings in a pandemic.

The annual UN General Assembly, which ordinarily draws large delegations of world leaders and diplomats to midtown Manhattan, has been scaled back this September, with Covid-19 and its variant strains making travel for international events risky.

The latest rules state that world leaders can deliver speeches in the General Assembly Hall flanked by up to three delegates during the high-level part of the summit, which runs from September 21-30. Yet many will avoid the risk, stay home and send pre-recorded video messages instead.

UN representative Amy Quantrill on Tuesday said an “honour system” would operate, meaning presidents, princes, prime ministers and their entourages would be taken at their word that they have been vaccinated or are Covid-free upon entering the building.

Arriving delegates should “adhere to the restrictions” placed by the US government on foreign arrivals and follow the UN’s own rules, Ms Quantrill said in answer to a question from The National.

Meanwhile, the many meetings and side events that typically cram diplomats’ calendars during the UN’s high-level week have been nixed and will “be held off-site or virtually”, Ms Quantrill added.

Volkan Bozkir, who holds the ceremonial role of General Assembly president, says the lack of facetime between leaders carries a diplomatic cost, especially in a world with widening geopolitical rifts between the US, China and others.

A UN flag flies outside the body's headquarters in New York City. AFP

As such, Mr Bozkir has made booths available at UN headquarters for leaders, foreign ministers and others to hold “bilateral” sit-downs with their counterparts from overseas, the latest guidance from his office said.

Last year, Covid-19 kept world leaders away from midtown for their annual meeting for the first time in the UN’s 75-year history. Instead, pre-recorded speeches from leaders of the body’s 193 member countries were shown in a largely empty General Assembly Hall.

The headquarters building has been eerily quiet ever since. Only some 1,700 people swipe their security passes into the building nowadays, compared to more than 5,000 before the pandemic reached New York in early 2020.

Mask-wearing remains mandatory at UN headquarters, but that is in contrast to the coffee shops on the other side of First Avenue, where most Covid-19 restrictions were lifted more than a month ago.

In March 2020, New York was the global epicentre of the pandemic, but a successful vaccination campaign has led to nearly three quarters of the state’s residents having received at least one shot, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.

Vaccination Update:



74.7% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose and 68.1% have completed their vaccine series (Per CDC).



-28,002 doses were administered over past 24 hours

-22,083,648 doses administered to date pic.twitter.com/Huu9kN9pAL — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 27, 2021

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that the “greatest city in the world” was enjoying a summer of “rebirth”, including an August 21 concert in Central Park featuring Paul Simon and Bruce Springsteen.

The greatest city in the world is ready to take center stage. Join us August 21 for the most epic concert in Central Park history! All you need to be a part of it is a ticket and proof of #COVID19 vaccination. Join us #inTheBronx for more. https://t.co/jXUsnGIemz — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 27, 2021

Still, the same day, he tightened rules on more than 300,000 city personnel, including police officers, firefighters and teachers, requiring them to be vaccinated or take a weekly coronavirus test, as the Delta variant fuels an increase in cases in the metropolis.

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

The biog Fatima Al Darmaki is an Emirati widow with three children She has received 46 certificates of appreciation and excellence throughout her career She won the 'ideal mother' category at the Minister of Interior Awards for Excellence Her favourite food is Harees, a slow-cooked porridge-like dish made from boiled wheat berries mixed with chicken

The specs: 2018 Ford F-150 Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500 Engine: 5.0-litre V8 Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km

Black Panther

Dir: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Five stars

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

SERIE A FIXTURES Friday (UAE kick-off times) Sassuolo v Bologna (11.45pm) Saturday Brescia v Torino (6pm) Inter Milan v Verona (9pm) Napoli v Genoa (11.45pm) Sunday Cagliari v Verona (3.30pm) Udinese v SPAL (6pm) Sampdoria v Atalanta (6pm) Lazio v Lecce (6pm) Parma v Roma (9pm) Juventus v Milan (11.45pm)

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

MATCH DETAILS Juventus 2 (Bonucci 36, Ronaldo 90+6) Genoa 1 (Kouame 40)

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Directed by: RS Prasanna

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

