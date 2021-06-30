Trump highlights 'dangerous' migrant surge on US-Mexico border trip

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a tour to an unfinished section of the border wall on June 30, 2021 in Pharr, Texas. AFP

Donald Trump visited the US-Mexico border Wednesday where he said that “millions” of undocumented migrants were surging into the country due to the lax policies of his presidential successor, Joe Biden.

The Republican former leader's first fact-finding tour since leaving the White House comes as the Biden administration grapples with a migrant surge that Mr Trump blames on an easing of his “tough but fair” policies that were aimed at deterring new arrivals.

“Now we have an open, really dangerous border, more dangerous than it's ever been in the history of our country — and we better go back fast,” he said after receiving a briefing from sheriffs at the Department of Public Safety in the small town of Weslaco, Texas.

“Millions of people are coming in,” Mr Trump added later in remarks delivered along the border in Pharr, Texas, as part of his recent ramp-up of public appearances.

Migrant detentions reached their highest level in 15 years in March and Biden critics have accused the president of playing down the situation. But the numbers are in the hundreds of thousands, not millions, and many migrants are being returned to Mexico.

Mr Trump was accompanied by Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who has pledged to finish Mr Trump's wall along his state's border — but with private donations and not federal assistance.

The former president was also joined by several Republican members of Congress, including conservatives Lauren Boebert and Jim Banks, as they observed an uncompleted portion of the re-enforced metal wall looming over a grassy bluff.

The area is in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the illegal migration hot spots along the 3,100-kilometre border.

“We did a hell of a job,” Mr Trump said, expressing pride in his efforts to build about 650 kilometres of border barrier and tamping down on the number of migrants crossing into Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California.

Most of Mr Trump's new construction involved bolstering or replacing existing wall or fencing, with fewer than 80 kilometres of it being constructed where none stood previously.

Republican members of Congress have slammed Mr Biden for reversing Trump programmes, including his “remain in Mexico” policy, which had forced thousands of asylum seekers from Central America to stay south of the US border until their claims are processed.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott listens as former US president Donald Trump speaks during a visit to the border wall near Pharr, Texas on June 30, 2021. AFP

“Things have changed so quickly and so dramatically under the Biden administration, it's been amazing and disastrous,” Mr Abbott said, declaring that Americans are being “threatened every single day” by migrants crossing the border.

Critics have also warned of the surge in drug trafficking into the US, particularly of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.

Mr Biden last week sent Vice President Kamala Harris — whom he has given the task of overseeing efforts to stem migration — to the border region where she highlighted the administration's commitment to “orderly and humane” immigration policies.

The vice president also visited El Paso, but received withering criticism as the border city is hundreds of kilometres from the epicentre of the migration surge.

The Democratic Party has pushed back, saying Republicans were bringing their “clown show” to the border to mislead voters.

Mr Trump, who may seek re-election in 2024, is increasingly seeking the public spotlight after months of laying low, following the events of January 6, when his supporters rioted at the US Capitol.

Last week in Ohio, at his first campaign-style rally since leaving the White House, he repeated unsubstantiated claims that he had won November's election and that Mr Biden prevailed only through fraud.

Perhaps eager to rejuvenate conservative voters, who polls show still largely support Mr Trump, he returned to the theme in Texas.

“Biden is destroying our country and it all started with a fake election,” Mr Trump said. “If you don't have good elections and if you don't have a strong border, you don't have a country.”

The five stages of early child’s play From Dubai-based clinical psychologist Daniella Salazar: 1. Solitary Play: This is where Infants and toddlers start to play on their own without seeming to notice the people around them. This is the beginning of play. 2. Onlooker play: This occurs where the toddler enjoys watching other people play. There doesn’t necessarily need to be any effort to begin play. They are learning how to imitate behaviours from others. This type of play may also appear in children who are more shy and introverted. 3. Parallel Play: This generally starts when children begin playing side-by-side without any interaction. Even though they aren’t physically interacting they are paying attention to each other. This is the beginning of the desire to be with other children. 4. Associative Play: At around age four or five, children become more interested in each other than in toys and begin to interact more. In this stage children start asking questions and talking about the different activities they are engaging in. They realise they have similar goals in play such as building a tower or playing with cars. 5. Social Play: In this stage children are starting to socialise more. They begin to share ideas and follow certain rules in a game. They slowly learn the definition of teamwork. They get to engage in basic social skills and interests begin to lead social interactions.

RESULTS 5pm: Watha Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (Dirt) 2,000m Winner: Dalil De Carrere, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Mohamed Daggash (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 70,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Miracle Maker, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Pharitz Al Denari, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mahmood Hussain 6.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Oss, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: ES Nahawand, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner: AF Almajhaz, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi, Khalifa Al Neyadi 8pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner: AF Lewaa, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud.

