Russia dismisses US push on Syria aid as ‘non-starter’

Workers unload aid from one of the 25 trucks in the aid convoy that arrived in Douma, Syria. EPA

Russia’s UN ambassador on Wednesday dismissed US efforts to reopen shuttered transit routes for aid supplies into Syria as a “non-starter” before an important Security Council vote on the issue.

Vasily Nebenzya said Moscow rejected Washington's plan to keep the last remaining aid checkpoint into Syria open and to reopen two crossings that were closed last year, saying cross-border supply lines were no longer needed.

The UN Security Council has until July 10 to agree on whether to renew its mandate for cross-border aid convoys. Russia and the council's four other permanent members can cast vetoes to torpedo any draft resolution.

“What we hear from our colleagues about reopening the closed cross-border points is really a non-starter,” Mr Nebenzya told reporters in New York.

The council first authorised cross-border aid operations into Syria in 2014 at four points — Bab Al Hawa between Turkey and Syria’s north-west, Bab Al Salam between Turkey and northern Syria, Al Ramtha near the Jordanian border and Al Yaroubia on the north-east frontier with Iraq.

Last year, the council cut that access to only Bab Al Hawa due to opposition from Russia and China.

The US and others have pushed for Bab Al Hawa to stay open and for aid vehicles to be allowed to enter Syria at Bab Al Salam and Al Yaroubia.

Russia, an ally of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, says all aid should be overseen by the capital, Damascus, passing across front lines into the north-west and other regions, and claimed that western countries were politicising the issue.

The north-western Idlib region, accessible via Bab Al Hawa, is the last remaining rebel stronghold against Mr Al Assad’s government, which has largely regained control of Syria after a decade of civil war that has left the country in ruins.

It's time to thnk wht comes after the vote on cross border aid to Syria.Other than humanitarian contingency plans, what happens on a strategic level if Russia cooperates with the West& what happens if it doesn't?Otherwise everyone will have to go through this again in a few mnths — Dareen Khalifa (@dkhalifa) June 30, 2021

Mr Nebenzya said he would “continue consulting” with council members on keeping Bab Al Hawa open and preventing humanitarian supplies from helping the Turkey-backed rebels in Idlib.

“We have to ensure stable deliveries from cross-line, from inside Syria, as well as on rectifying the defects of the cross-border [operation], including marking, labelling the humanitarian trucks and the control over the distribution of assistance,” the envoy said.

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the crossings at their summit in Geneva on June 16, but a US official said they had failed to make any headway.

The UN and aid agencies have given warning of a humanitarian crisis in the north-west and millions of Syrians going without if the mandate for cross-border supplies lapses on July 10 without agreement within the Security Council.

FIGHT CARD Bantamweight Hamza Bougamza (MAR) v Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Catchweight 67kg Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) v Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lighweight Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) v Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) v Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) v Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight Sallaheddine Dekhissi (MAR) v Abdel Emam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg Rachid Hazoume (MAR) v Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) Lighweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg Omar Hussein (PAL) v Souhil Tahiri (ALG) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champioons League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

match info Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 20', Willock 87') Red card: Jack Stephens (Southampton) Man of the match: Rob Holding (Arsenal)

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

OTHER IPL BOWLING RECORDS Best bowling figures: 6-14 – Sohail Tanvir (for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in 2008) Best average: 16.36 – Andrew Tye Best economy rate: 6.53 – Sunil Narine Best strike-rate: 12.83 – Andrew Tye Best strike-rate in an innings: 1.50 – Suresh Raina (for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2011) Most runs conceded in an innings: 70 – Basil Thampi (for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018) Most hat-tricks: 3 – Amit Mishra Most dot-balls: 1,128 – Harbhajan Singh Most maiden overs bowled: 14 – Praveen Kumar Most four-wicket hauls: 6 – Sunil Narine

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Summer special

