Police step up hunt for alkaline suspect after attack on mother and children

Police are “working round the clock” in their search for the suspect in an alkaline attack in south London which left a mother with “life-changing” injuries.

Detectives have urged Afghanistan-born Abdul Ezedi, who is described as having very "significant injuries to the right side of his face", to hand himself in after going on the run following Wednesday's attack in Clapham.

The 31-year-old mother, believed to be known to Ezedi, was attacked with a corrosive alkaline substance and remains "very poorly" and sedated in hospital, with life-changing injuries.

Injuries to her daughters, aged three and eight, are "not likely to be life-changing".

Ezedi was last seen at King's Cross Underground station on Wednesday night, where he boarded a southbound Victoria Line tube train.

"Significant and important pieces of evidence" were recovered in raids at two addresses in east London and three in Newcastle, police said.

They include empty containers with corrosive warnings, which have been shown in new footage released by detectives.

Forensic tests to see if the containers held the substance used in the attack are continuing.

Commander Jon Savell of the Metropolitan Police said: "The police investigation to establish his subsequent movements and ultimately locate him is continuing at pace.

"I can assure the public that my colleagues and I are fully committed to using every available tool and tactic for as long as it takes to find Abdul Ezedi.

"I am today urging the public to remain vigilant and to contact police immediately if they may have seen Ezedi or have information about him.

"I would also like to reiterate that if you see Ezedi, you should call 999 immediately. He should not be approached."

Questions remain over how the suspect has been able to stay in the country despite being convicted of a sexual offence.

Afghanistan-born Abdul Ezedi, 35, who lives in the Newcastle area of north-east England, was granted asylum in the UK after two failed applications and despite being convicted in 2018, two years after his arrival.

He converted to Christianity shortly before his successful asylum claim.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, former home secretary Suella Braverman said she became aware of “churches around the country facilitating industrial-scale bogus asylum claims” during her time in office.

“They are well-known within the migrant communities and, upon arrival in the UK, migrants are directed to these churches as a one-stop shop to bolster their asylum case,” she wrote.

“Attend Mass once a week for a few months, befriend the vicar, get your baptism date in the diary and, bingo, you’ll be signed off by a member of the clergy that you’re now a God-fearing Christian who will face certain persecution if removed to your Islamic country of origin.

“It has to stop.”

The Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle said it had found nothing to suggest Ezedi had converted to Catholicism but checks were continuing.

A statement read: "Our thoughts and prayers are first and foremost with the victims of this appalling attack in south London."

The diocese confirmed Ezedi "visited our diocesan Justice and Peace Refugee Project, a charitable venture which assists a wide range of people who come to us in need".

It added: "After checking local parish records and central records and after consulting with clergy we have no indication that Abdul Ezedi was received into the Catholic faith in this diocese or that a Catholic priest of this diocese gave him a reference.

"We do not know which Christian church received himnor which Christian minister gave him a reference."

The project website says it gives food, toiletries and clothes to vulnerable people.

It does not get involved with any asylum claims clients may be pursuing, it is understood.

Ezedi reportedly visited it recently.

The Church of England said it was not aware of any links to its churches, with a representative adding it is "the role of the Home Office, and not the church, to vet asylum seekers and judge the merits of their individual cases".

The case has echoes of that of Iraqi-born Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, who in November 2021 was killed in an explosion and subsequent fire after his home-made bomb detonated in a taxi outside Liverpool Women's Hospital.

He had also claimed to be a Christian convert to support his asylum claim.