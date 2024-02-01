Corrosive substance attack in Clapham injures nine including mother and two children

Nine people, including a mother and two children, have been taken to hospital after an attack in London believed to involve a corrosive substance, police said on Wednesday.

Three police officers who attended the scene were also among the nine and needed hospital treatment, police said.

It appears the mother and her children were the first victims and that the others were hurt helping them.

The assailant fled after the attack near Clapham Common, south London.

"Three victims – a woman and her two young children – have been taken to hospital for treatment," Det Supt Alexander Castle said.

"Three other people, all adults, have been taken to hospital for injuries sustained, we believe, as they came to their aid.”

London Fire Brigade said they were "called to a chemical incident" where crews "provided immediate emergency care to a woman and two children".

No arrests have been made and police are searching for the suspect.

"Three police officers have also been taken to hospital after they responded to the incident," Det Supt Castle said. "Thankfully we believe their injuries to be minor.

"While tests are ongoing to determine what the substance is, at this stage we believe it to be a corrosive substance.”

Details of the severity of the injuries have not yet been released.